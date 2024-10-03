WhatsApp rolls out new filters and backgrounds for video calls

Social media platform WhatsApp has announced it is rolling out new filters and backgrounds for users to personalise their video calls.

The popular chat platform said the new effects are designed to make video conversations “more engaging” and give them a “more personal touch”.

“Conversations on WhatsApp should always feel fun and expressive. With these new effects, you can now change your background or add a filter during a video call for a more personal touch.

Filters and backgrounds

The update includes 10 filters and 10 backgrounds that users can apply to improve their video-calling experience.

Filter options include Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone.

Background options include Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.

WhatsApp said the filters are designed to help you create a more playful atmosphere, whether that’s adding a splash of colour or creating a more artistic feel for your video.

“With backgrounds, you can keep your surroundings private and transport yourself to a cosy coffee shop or comfortable living room for a cleaner and more polished look”

‘Touch up’ and ‘Low Light’ options

In addition to filters and backgrounds, WhatsApp is introducing “Touch up” and “Low Light” options.

These features are aimed at enhancing the user’s appearance and improving video quality in suboptimal lighting conditions, potentially avoiding embarrassment during calls.

“We’re also adding Touch up and Low Light options that can help you feel more confident and comfortable by naturally enhancing the look and brightness of your environment, making your video calls more vibrant and enjoyable,” WhatsApp said.

Availability

To access these during a one-on-one or group video call, users can select the effects icons on the top right of the screen to see the selection of filters and backgrounds and choose the one that suits their mood.

WhatsApp said the effects will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

