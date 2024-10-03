Oppo’s budget A60 lands in SA for 6K, but there’s no 5G

The A60 is mainly targeted at those on a budget or who want something simple

Oppo has released another budget smartphone, the A60 which prides itself in having military-grade shock resistance and IP54 rating

However, that’s as far it goes for this smartphone which faces tough competition from the likes of Realme, Honor or Vivo among others.

Budget phone

The A60 is mainly targeted at those on a budget or who want something simple, so don’t expect and cutting edge features.

Priced at R5,999, the A60 is as budget as smartphones come with a 6.67-inch screen and refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

For a little more cash, you can look at the Huawei Nova 12i, or the Tecno Spark 20 or even the Realme C61 which gives Oppo competition when it comes to features.

Features

The A60 only comes with an HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1604 pixels, which is lower compared to some other phones in the same price range that feature sharper Full HD+ displays.

While the Oppo A60 comes with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP ultra Clear a 2MP Portrait and an 8MP selfie camera, the lack of an ultra-wide shooter means you can’t snap any ultra-wide angle shots.

No 5G

The storage isn’t much at 256GB while the RAM capacity is good enough at 8GB, something you wouldn’t see on an entry-level phone a few years ago.

Oppo uses the Snapdragon 680 chipset as its power source. Compared to heavy activities such as playing games, this chipset will be more optimal and suitable for ordinary daily activities as opposed to heavier tasks.

Another significant drawback is that it does not support 5G networks, which limits its future-proofing compared to its competitors.

However, Oppo has plonked a standard 5,000mAh battery, coupled with a slightly impressive 45W charger you rarely see in this price range.

Colours

The Oppo A60 come in two colour finishes: Ripple Blue and Midnight Purple.

If you want a budget phone and don’t want to spend wads of cash, the Oppo A60 is for you, but be prepared for a phone with minimal feature, limited gaming ability and no ultra-wide camera for those holiday snaps.

