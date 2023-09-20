WhatsApp launches ‘Flows’ to improve interactions between businesses and customers

Meta said Flows will allow businesses to offer more services to customers

Meta has announced it will be launching a new feature called Flows for WhatsApp Business designed to improve how businesses interact with their customers.

This addition promises to allow businesses offer an interactive experience to their customers, all within the confines of a chat window.

Features

The new features were unveiled at the company’s global Conversations event in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday.

“With Flows, businesses will be able to provide rich menus and customisable forms that support different needs. We’ll make Flows available to businesses around the world using the WhatsApp Business Platform in the coming weeks,” the company said.

Meta said with Flows, businesses can offer more services like quickly choosing your train seat, ordering food or booking an appointment – all without leaving your chat and also making it easier to complete a purchase directly in a WhatsApp chat using UPI apps, debit and credit cards, and more.

“We’re making it easier to complete a purchase directly in the chat,” it said.

Verification

Meta said it also making it possible for businesses to receive verification from Meta.

“To become Meta Verified, businesses demonstrate their authenticity to Meta and in return receive a verified badge, enhanced account support and impersonation protection.

“For businesses interested in signing up, Meta Verified will come with additional premium features including the ability to create a custom WhatsApp page that is easily discoverable via a web search, and multi-device support so multiple employees can respond to customers,” the company said.

The company said it will be testing Meta Verified soon with small businesses using the WhatsApp Business app before introducing it to businesses on the WhatsApp Business Platform in the future.

