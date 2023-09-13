Mark Zuckerberg announces global launch of WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp Channels will be rolled out to over 150 countries

WhatsApp has announced that it is expanding its Channels feature. Photo: WhatsApp

Social media platform WhatsApp has announced that it is expanding its Channels feature aimed towards broadcasted messages.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the global rollout of the feature on his new channel.

“Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organisations you follow. I’m starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world,” he said.

Availability

Zuckerberg said WhatsApp Channels will be rolled out to more than 150 countries and deliver a private way to receive updates “that matter to you”.

Just like on the Telegram messaging app, WhatsApp’s Channels lets you receive updates from creators, organisations, and brands

WhatsApp is also welcoming “thousands” of new channels to the platform, including those run by Olivia Rodrigo, the MLB, and Mark Zuckerberg.

ALSO READ: You can now use WhatsApp on multiple devices using one account

Channels

WhatsApp also notes that it will make it possible for anyone to create a channel “over the coming months”.

“This is just the beginning, and we’ll continue to add more features and expand Channels based on feedback we get from users. Over the coming months, we’ll also make it possible for anyone to create a channel.”

Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates – where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow. As the platform expands Channels globally, it will introducing the following updates:

Enhanced Directory

Reactions

Editing

Forwarding

If you don’t see the Channels feature on your app just yet, WhatsApp notes that you can join its waitlist on mobile to get notified when it’s available.

More features

The company said it will continue to add more features to Channels as it receives feedback from users.

“For those seeking direct updates on product developments from WhatsApp, an official WhatsApp Channel has also been launched to keep users up-to-date on the company’s ongoing work,” WhatsApp said.

ALSO READ: New Apple iPhone 15 ditches lighting for USB-C