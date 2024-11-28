WhatsApp features: Status updates and voice message transcripts

WhatsApp is rolling out new features on its platform.

WhatsApp has introduced a major new upgrade that overhauls messaging.

While many not be too enthusiastic about leaving or receiving voice messages, WhatsApp has revealed an update which will overcome the problem: voice message transcripts.

This is a great solution, especially when a person is in a noisy environment or if you have company or at a function.

Voice message transcripts on WhatsApp

Voice message transcripts has been in beta for a while now, but WhatsApp has now rolled the feature out globally. However, South Africans may have to wait for the update.

WhatsApp said voice messages can be transcribed into text to help you keep up with conversations no matter what you’re doing.

“Transcripts are generated on your device so that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read your personal messages. We’re excited to build on this experience and make it even better and more seamless.”

How to enable the feature

To get started, go to Settings > Chats > Voice message transcripts to easily turn transcriptions on or off and select your transcript language.

You can transcribe a voice message by long pressing on the message and tapping on ‘transcribe’.

South Africa is yet to receive the update, though WhatsApp mentioned that users globally should see the update in “the coming weeks”.

WhatsApp said the feature will only offer a select number of languages.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also revamped it status updates which now appear larger and more noticeable.

The new feature lets you mention group chats in your status updates (still in beta phase) which was initially available for mentioning only individuals.

For individuals, you can now directly tag a contact by entering @ and the person’s name to ensure check out your status.

Groups

With status updates for groups, WhatsApp aims to provide a more personalised user experience with this new feature. Now, you can mention an entire group in one single mention and no longer need to mention each person in every different status.

The update not only helps save time when mentioning but can also help you connect with everyone easily.

How does it work?

Mention your group in your WhatsApp status.

The feature will than enable you to send a notification to the entire group.

After that, a message will appear in the group chat, creating an alert for all members about the status update.

However, if members who have muted a group, they will not receive notifications. This helps maintain their personal choices and preferences.

While the mentioning an individual feature is currently available in South Africa, the group mentions is yet to be rolled out.

