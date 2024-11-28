Entertainment

By Oratile Mashilo

28 Nov 2024

04:16 pm

‘Tea for Wessels’ – TikTok tributes for Pretoria teen

TikTok users share tributes for Wessel Lourens following his tragic death.

TikTok tributes to Grade 9 Wessel Lourens

Picture: Instagram/ hs_wonderboom.

TikTok has been flooded with tributes for Wessel Lourens, a high school learner who died last week amid allegations of bullying.

The Grade 9 Die Hoërskool Wonderboom pupil’s death was confirmed by the school last week.

Lourens was popular on the social media platform TikTok for his videos making tea.

WATCH: Lourens making tea

@wessellourens101 #tea ♬ original sound – Wessel

Tributes and controversy on TikTok

News of his death rocked TikTok and led to the outpouring of tributes under the phrase: “making tea for Wessel.”

@xx_zanel_henry_xx1 this actually breaks my heart 💔#riv #teaforwessel #rip #wessellourens ♬ original sound – ☆ 𝐒𝐀𝐕𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐀𝐇 ☆

Another popular TikToker, Oarabile Mashigo also known as ‘mashnotpotatoes’ explained how he had been impacted by Wessel’s videos.

@mashnotpotatoess RIP Wessel Lourens #mashnotpotatoes #southafricatiktok #newsstories #incaseyoumissedit #newsnexus ♬ Enter key click keyboard decision(1146481) – Yorm

School’s response to bullying allegations

According to The Citizen’s sister publication, Pretoria Rekord, the school denied claims of bullying.

His content reportedly gave him the nickname “Teaboy”, which some believed may have been used in the alleged bullying.

“We have a professionally qualified counsellor who has walked a path with Wessel since the beginning of the year. The interventions that the counsellor followed were not linked to bullying behaviour and their nature was confidential.”

The school added that according to Wessel’s mother, the counsellor and the head of the grade who worked with him, he was doing exceptionally well and he was happier in recent months than they had seen him all year.

@wessellourens101 #afrikaans ♬ original sound – Wessel

Wessel’s school attendance also confirms this. He was absent for 18 days during the first and second terms, only two days in term three and not absent at all for the entire fourth term. Wessel had a very nice supportive group of friends with whom he moved around throughout.

“Nothing in Wessel’s behaviour gave any indication that he did not want to be at school. Even his academic performance during the recent exams was good and he scored more than 60% on average in the exam, a drastic improvement from the 20% in term one.

“It is very sad for us that this tragic situation is being exploited by individuals who can gain monetary benefit from it by using it to attract more followers,” said the school.

