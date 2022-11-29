Here’s how to use WhatsApp’s new ‘Message Yourself’ feature

Cheryl Kahla

Meta is rolling out the new WhatsApp ‘Message Yourself’ feature after first announcing the feature to beta users back in October.

Simply called ‘Message Yourself’, the feature will be a space in the app where users can jot down notes and reminders to themselves.

The feature has been in a testing phase for two months, with Meta announcing on Monday, it will now roll out to all iPhone and Android users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp ‘Message Yourself’

Once the feature is available in your region, you will see your own contact at the top of the WhatsApp contact list.

Tapping that will open a chat screen where you can send messages to yourself, just as you would to someone else on your chat list.

This is an updated version of the app’s ‘Click to Chat’ feature and removes all the additional steps users had been saddled with.

How does it work

Ensure your app is up to date with the latest version by updating it from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Then simply open the app, and select the new chat option from the bottom right. Your contact will be at the top of the list; click on it and start messaging.

Slack, Telegram and Signal ahead

While a useful feature, sure, WhatsApp is late to the party. Signal already has the ‘Note to Self’ feature, while Telegram made communicating with yourself easy from the start.

Telegram also has the ‘Saved Messages’ feature to bookmark any important messages, while Slack has a private DM channel where users can ‘Jot Something Down’.

The only thing that sets the WhatsApp feature apart from its competitors, is the option to pin your chat to the top of your contact list.

Just a new layout

In addition, WhatsApp Beta Info didn’t seem overly impressed with the feature:

“Since some of you wondered what the changes are when sending messages to your own phone number after the update, this is the answer: Nothing.”

“WhatsApp is only highlighting the chat with your own phone number by using a different caption.”