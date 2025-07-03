What to expect as Huawei and Samsung set to launch new smartphones [VIDEOS]

Consumers will be watching with bated breath to see what will be launched.

Consumers will be watching with bated breath as Samsung and Huawei prepare to launch their new smartphones.

On Thursday, tech journalists in South Africa will get a glimpse into Samsung’s new smartphone, reportedly the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with the company sharing a teaser for the event, “Be the first to experience the Ultra Unfold.”

Huawei unveiled its Pura 80 series for journalists in Shenzhen, China, last week, with the official launch of the devices expected to take place on July 10th in Dubai. The company shared this teaser: “Where light meets shadow, a new story begins.”

Battlegrounds

The battle for a major share of the smartphone market, particularly in South Africa, is simmering as consumers demand devices with the latest innovation but at an affordable price.

Sadly, the new flagship smartphones are too often breaking bank balances rather than boundaries.

Earlier this year, Huawei unveiled the Mate XT Ultimate Design, which costs a whopping R70,000, while last year’s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 retails for about R45,000.

The all-new #HUAWEIPura80 Ultra stuns with a glazed gold finish, adopting a dazzling forward symbol design, and a radiant Sunburst Pattern that catches every eye. #HuaweiLaunch pic.twitter.com/ttcqOcx9Lc — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) June 27, 2025

ALSO READ: [REVIEW] Huawei Mate XT: No tri-fold gimmick smartphone, but it’s pricey

Money to burn

While this is wad of cash to part with for phone which could possibly be the price of a second hand car, mobile operators are heavily subsidizing these smartphones luring consumer into 36-month contracts which is not lucrative as smartphones brands unveil new devices every year leaving customers stuck with devices for three years if they cannot sell old phones to upgrade.

As for what Huawei and Samsung have up their sleeves, previous launches have focused strongly on artificial intelligence (AI) technology, with very few cosmetic changes.

💙 Like this post and be the first to witness what’s next on GalaxyUnpacked. Something new is unfolding and yes, it’s worth the wait 😉 This is the upgrade you’ve been waiting for. GalaxyAI pic.twitter.com/0Bg6up5A0X — Samsung Mobile SA (@SamsungMobileSA) July 1, 2025

Innovation

As companies innovate for thinner, foldable smartphones with impressive cameras and advanced AI technology, it’s hard to imagine what’s coming next.

While smartphone prices have soared for flagship devices, many brands are also trying to capture a bigger slice of the mid-range market with affordable devices that offer top-end features, typically found in more expensive phones, at a fraction of the price.

As for what Samsung and Huawei have up their sleeves, stay tuned to The Citizen for all the details.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Samsung S25 Ultra an AI marvel