The worst video games to play with your family this Christmas – Study

The study scored the top multiplayer games across a variety of factors, including user reviews, features and completion time.

Star Wars Battlefront II ranked at the top of the worst games to play. Photo Lucas Arts

With Christmas just a few weeks away, a new study has revealed the worst video games to play with your family this festive season – with Star Wars Battlefront II ranked at the top.

The research, conducted by Hearts Land gathered data on 50 local multiplayer video games averaging user reviews from Metacritic, GameSpot, and IGN, to find the top family-friendly video games.

To make this accessible to families of all ages, the study has omitted any games that include blood, swearing, and other mature themes.

An expert said that playing games with loved ones over the holiday season can help foster a sense of togetherness

Worst games

Star Wars Battlefront II was placed top with a rating of 4.6 – which is 38.5% lower than the average game rating.

The game features both ground and space battles, allowing players to engage in large-scale multiplayer battles across various iconic Star Wars locations.

According to the research by Heart Land, the game however was rated poorly when it comes to its family-friendly score, as there’s a lack of competitive elements when compared to other titles, and mature themes like shooting, violence, and romance.

The study revealed the second least recommended game to play this Christmas is Gran Turismo 7, with a rating of 5.8. The simulation game emulates a realistic driving experience and while it does have competition, it lacks the encouragement of teamwork when compared to other titles.

Sadly, LEGO toys have been more popular than then movies. The LEGO Movie 2 video game takes third spot with 5.9.

Each LEGO environment is different with its own puzzles and challenges, with different characters having their own unique talents. Though users may find this game to be tedious over time.

The lowest scorer’s predecessor, Star Wars Battlefront, places fourth with a rating of 6.03, followed closely by LEGO The Incredibles in fifth with a rating of 6.7.

Best game

On the other end of the scale, Portal 2 is named the best family-friendly video game to play this Christmas, with a rating of 9.06 – a 20% increase compared to Star Wars Battlefront II.

