Sony’s new PS5 update includes improved DualSense audio and screen sharing

Sony said the PS5 update was first made available to testers last month and is rolling out globally to all PS5 console owners today.

Sony has rolled out a new PS5 system software update which includes a number of enhancements and new features.

The new PS5 update improves the speakers and microphone on DualSense controllers, adds pointers and emoji reactions to the Screen Share feature, and includes the ability to adjust the brightness of your PS5 power indicator.

The update was first made available to testers last month and is rolling out globally to all PS5 owners today.

Audio

Sony said it is updating the firmware on the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers as part of this update to improve the output volume of in-game sounds and voice chat.

The mic input quality on these controllers has also been improved, courtesy of a new AI machine learning model.

Background noise from button presses and game audio are suppressed, resulting in a better voice chat experience.

“With this update, you may feel that the sounds coming from your controller speaker may sound louder. You can adjust the controller speaker volume from the control centre.”

ALSO READ: Sony unveils INZONE wireless gaming buds

Screen share

Sony said the Screen Share function on the PS5 is also getting pointers and emoji reactions.

“Viewers can move a pointer around, send a ping or draw a line on the shared screen, allowing them to highlight certain objects or areas to guide the host player more accurately. They can also send emoji-based reactions to the host’s screen to visually encourage and celebrate gameplay actions.”

The new emoji reactions and pointers. Image: Sony

PS5 owners will also be allowed to adjust the brightness of the PS5’s power indicator as part of this update.

You can pick from three new options: dim, medium, and bright (default). However, you won’t be able to fully disable the power indicator, which can be slightly distracting when playing in a dark room.

Sony said a PlayStation app update later this month will enable users to enjoy Share Screen interactions on the app as well.

ALSO READ: AI chatbot Google Bard with Gemini Pro now available in SA