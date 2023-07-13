xAI: Elon Musk unveils new AI venture to rival OpenAI, Google

By Cheryl Kahla

On Wednesday, Elon Musk launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture, xAI, to compete with AI superstars such as OpenAI and Google.

Musk previously accused ChatGPT – created and developed by OpenAI – of having political bias and promoting irresponsible behavior.

Elon Musk’s AI

In the new venture’s launch statement, Musk said he will operate xAI separately from his other business ventures.

That said, the technology developed for xAI will benefit his other companies – Twitter and SpaceX, for example – in the long run.

As per xAI’s website, the goal of this new venture is to decipher the authentic essence of the universe and “understanding reality” and respond to life’s grandest queries.

Musk’s xAI team

The team working on xAI consists of former researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Tesla, and the University of Toronto.

Dan Hendrycks, the current head of the Center for AI Safety, will serve on the advisory board.

Hendrycks previously global leaders about the risk AI poses to human existence.

He also compared the threat of AI to that of pandemics and nuclear warfare.

Musk, himself an outspoken critic of AI’s potential risks, previously said it was “our biggest existential threat“, and it’s hasty development was “summoning the demon.”

Musk’s TruthGPT

Musk contends that large language models by OpenAI, upon which ChatGPT and other AI programs rely, are overly politically correct.

In an interview with broadcaster Fox News earlier this year, Musk referred to his upcoming venture as “TruthGPT.”

Acknowledging his company’s late entry compared to OpenAI and Google DeepMind, he commented, “Can it be done? I don’t know, we’ll see.”

In other news, Google launched its AI chatbot Bard in the European Union and several more nations on Thursday, entering a key market in its race against the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.

