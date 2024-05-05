Daily news update: Zuma disciplinary postponed, ANC weakness and mothers

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The Umkhonto weSizwe party (MK) has slammed the African National Congress (ANC) for postponing the disciplinary hearing of its leader Jacob Zuma, saying the former president is ready to face the governing party.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula on Saturday in a letter seen by The Citizen requested the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) chairperson, Ralph Mgijima postpone Zuma’s hearing, citing security concerns and fears of violence shortly before the elections.

Zuma was expected to face an ANC disciplinary hearing next Tuesday for contravening party rules.

MK spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party condemns the postponement.

Former ANC president Tahbo Mbeki on the campaign trail. Photo: X/@MYANC

In other news, with less than a month before the national and provincial elections, former African National Congress (ANC) president Thabo Mbeki has highlighted weaknesses in the governing party’s election campaign.

Mbeki was speaking on the sidelines of his election campaign in Tshwane on Saturday.

South Africans will head to the polls on May 29 in what is expected to be the most hotly contest polls since the dawn of democracy.

Mbeki said the ANC’s campaign is failing to address challenges currently faced by citizens.

Picture: iStock

In a heatbreaking news story, Carien Grobler tracked down her biological family when she was 35 years old. With a mother who sold her body to men and brought seven other children into the world, it was anything but a fairy tale encounter. What lay ahead was a long journey of forgiveness and acceptance.

Fourteen years ago, the greatest birthday gift awaited me in two pink stripes on a stick. I checked again, and again, and eventually believed it. Nine months later, I held my own blue-eyed boy in my arms. When I felt his breath on my neck for the first time, I knew I would give my life for him. I would also fight to the death if anyone tried to take him from me.

I can’t say the same about my biological mother. On the contrary. She offered me up. In the same way you let someone know your dog had puppies, should they want one.

My realization of motherhood shattered something inside me. How you can carry a baby inside you for nine months and then give her away eluded me. Every attempt to make sense of it only further fuelled the uncertainty. Like rain pouring into a bucket until there’s no more room and the water floods the whole house.

Google has undertaken a number of steps to support election integrity. Doodle: Google

With South Africa’s national and provincial elections less than a month away, search giant Google has undertaken a number of steps to support election integrity the country by surfacing high quality information to voters.

This year marks 30 years since the dawn of democracy in South Africa. It’s also the country’s 7th election which is expected to be the mostly hotly contested polls.

While this milestone is certainly major – in an age where misinformation and disinformation place the integrity of the electoral process and safety of campaigns at high risk – technology has a crucial role to play in safeguarding from tactics like online abuse, deceit and the like.

Abongile Mashele: Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy at Google said 2024 is an important year for elections across the world, with many countries going into the polls to elect their leaders for the forthcoming years

In sports news, a squad of 15 players was announced by Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter this week for the T20 World Cup in West Indies and the United States next month.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the players who will represent South Africa as the national team target their first ever World Cup trophy.

Teacher, pupils exchange blows, furniture flies at Joburg south high school. Video Screengrab.

Actor Zola Hashatsi has joined the chorus of outrage over a viral video of two grade nine students assaulting a teacher at Glenvista High School in Johannesburg.

In the video, which appears to be recorded during the middle of a violent fistfight, the teacher can be seen between two students. The teacher swings at a student before he is floored.

Another student tries to step in and calm the situation. The teacher gets up from the floor and picks up a chair, before heading to a group of students. He swats the object at them, before throwing it. Another student picks up a desk and throws it over the teacher from behind.

Realme is expected to launcht the 12 Series in South Africa soon. Photo: Realme.

In tech news, South Africans will be spoilt for choice when Realme launches the 12 Series smartphones in South Africa soon.

Featuring the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 5G smartphones, the series targets young consumers seeking a mid-range device without the hefty price tag compared to some of the other flagships.

Gareth Clarke, Realme Account Lead for SA said the company is committed to empowering South African youth to be more daring through leap-forward technology and design.

The Realme 12+ is expected to retail for R15,000, while the regular Realme 12 will retail for R9,000 but no local availability have been provided.