The ’12 questions’ relationship quiz is all the rage on TikTok

Are you ready to test the strength of your relationship?

TikTok users are turning their attention to love with its latest viral challenge, the “12 questions” relationship quiz. This trend, which has become a game of truth for couples, encourages partners to explore their relationship in a playful and profound way.

How well do you really know the person you share your life with? TikTok is on a mission to find out with the “12 questions” quiz.

Through a series of questions – ranging from “What was your first impression of me?” to “Will I forever hold a special place in your heart?” – couples are challenged to test the chemistry of their relationship. The “12 questions challenge” hashtag has 74 million views.

Reactions to the “12 questions” trend

TikTok users share screenshots of messages exchanged with their partners, revealing moving, sometimes surprising answers, generally leading to greater mutual appreciation.

“I’m so lucky,” says one user, @jadagiddings, after subjecting her boyfriend to the famous 12 questions. “He answered them all so perfectly,” reads the caption for a video posted by a user called Kimmy.

Meanwhile, others are using this trend to shed light on past relationships. Such is the case of one TikTok user, who describes doing the quiz with her ex-partner as “painful and liberating”.

The success of this approach is no doubt due to its simplicity, offering an authentic connection in the digital age. At a time when relationships are often judged through the lens of photos posted on social networks, this challenge serves as a reminder of the importance of real communication.

For couples, this experience can be a moment of revelation. It’s a chance to see your partner in a new light, to rekindle the flame or strengthen an already solid bond. As for the broken-hearted who question their exes, it can be a good way to reflect on what you’re looking for in a relationship.

Ultimately, whether you’re in a relationship or single, TikTok’s “12 questions” challenge offers a unique opportunity to connect with yourself and with others.

