‘Nzuzu Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings’ – Faith Nketsi

Faith and Nzuzu tied the knot in April last year.

Faith Nketsi and Nzuzu Njilo have called it quits after almost 2 years of marriage. Picture: Twitter

Reality TV star and influencer, Faith Nketsi, has officially announced her divorce from Nzuzu Njilo.

This comes a few days after reports that Nzuzu was embroiled in a R20 million fraud scandal.

The pair were married for almost two years and have a beautiful baby girl together.

In a statement released on social media, Faith said they are in the final stages of their divorce proceedings. She added that they will continue to co-parent.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzu Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married with the intention to get divorced. However, through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways.

“Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we are co-parenting. As a public figure, I do understand that my life is a matter of public interest, however at this sensitive time, I would appreciate some privacy,” the statement read.

Nzuzu embroiled in a R20 million fraud scandal

According to a report by City Press, Nzuzu is accused of stealing trucks valued at more than R20 million from a Pretoria-based company which he had partnered with for a freight business.

A source told the publication that Nzuzu’s business partners had given him the trucks to run the business. He reportedly sold them and kept the proceeds for himself.

“There are a number of these vehicles that we will be looking for. From what I understand, these vehicles were given to him, and he was supposed to operate them, but it sounds to me that some of the vehicles may have been sold, including the trailers,” a source said, as quoted by the publication.

Everyone predicted Faith Nketsi leaving her husband because of financial problems pic.twitter.com/uFC0LXf2pg — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) November 30, 2023

proud of Faith Nketsi for getting out instead of buying face so she doesn't look like a failure. November 30, 2023

Thats sad #faithnketsi but we move — Khan Yisa (@KhanYis92612107) November 30, 2023

It is safe to say Faith Nketsi lost faith in her marriage 🤣😄 pic.twitter.com/e8YQZsLgHb — Chuks Igbokwe (@Chydee_CI) November 30, 2023

