The complex nature of female photography

A trio of prominent figures in photography discussed the role of women in the industry. Picture: Jabulani Dhlamini

Zalene Dhlamini, Tshepiso Mabula, and Naledi Mkupa came together for a stimulating exploration into the ever-changing dynamics of female photographers in the industry. This discussion formed part of a series of workshops held at the Thokoza-based Of Soul and Joy photography programme.

These experienced South African photographers discussed themes surrounding the evolution of power dynamics, safety and guidance for female photographers in our country.

Power dynamics

As we live in a male dominated society, it is unsurprising that women experience a plethora of challenges in the artistic industry. These challenges are enhanced through the perceived inferiority of non-Eurocentric artists.

In reference to the perpetual inequalities women face in the industry, Dhlamini added a substantial caveat to the conversation. She said “We’re at the bottom of the food chain, receiving unfair treatment not only because we are women but also because we are Africans.”

Financial Exclusion

There is a lack of support given to South African female photographers globally and nationally, with financial exclusion playing a key role. From the exorbitant cost of equipment to the inconsistency of payment, exploitation is rampant within the field.

“One challenge that immediately comes to mind is financial. When you’re applying for a grant, there’s often an application fee, which can be a barrier…We can’t ignore the fact that photography equipment is expensive, and not everyone can afford it,” said Dhlamini.

Safety

In addition to the pervasive influences of the patriarchy, gender based violence is an obstacle women working in this profession encounter. Safety is a primary concern for artists internationally, however, the history of violence against females in South Africa amplifies this issue. Touching on such a contentious subject, these pioneers held nothing back.

Mabula spoke to the rising apprehension of capturing in the field. She said, “As a woman, safety is always on my mind, especially in a country like South Africa. When you’re out in the field, photographing, it’s challenging to be in a space where you don’t know if you’ll be able to navigate safely, especially if you’re working alone.”

Initiatives

Despite these challenges, women in photography are reshaping the industry through resilience, creativity, and advocacy. They are increasingly confronting gender norms, breaking into new fields, and using their platforms to highlight social issues, including gender inequality. Initiatives, such as the various workshops held at the Thokoza-based Of Soul and Joy photography programme offer much needed support and mentorship for aspiring photographers.

Mkupa expressed her appreciation for such events by saying “Workshops like these are vital for encouraging young female photographers to stay the course and persevere because there’s a significant lack of female photographers in the industry.”

Although progress is being made, female photographers continue to navigate a landscape shaped by gender disparities. Ongoing efforts to address these issues are crucial for achieving a more equitable and diverse photography industry.