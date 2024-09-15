48 hours in pictures, 15 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

A captive elephant is made to swim for visitors at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's news events, including highlights featuring samba dancers parading during the 39th Asakusa Samba Carnival parade contest in Tokyo, people wading through muddy waters at a flooded underground passage following heavy rains in Chisinau, Moldova, Sasolburg Stadium parkrun participants taking part in their local parkrun, and models presenting creations during a catwalk presentation at London Fashion Week. Samba dancers parade during the 39th Asakusa Samba Carnival parade contest in Tokyo, Japan, 15 September 2024. The full-scale Asakusa Samba Carnival was held for the first time in five years since 2019, when the event had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asakusa Samba Carnival Executive Committee has announced about 4,400 dancers from 19 groups participated in the carnival with about 500,000 attendees. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA English model Naomi Campbell and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem walk on the starting grid prior to the Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) People wade through muddy water at a flooded underground passage following heavy rains in Chisinau, Moldova, 15 September 2024. Floods caused by heavy rains have been battering central and eastern Europe since 13 September, with at least four dead in Romania, four missing in the Czech Republic, and alarming water levels recorded in Poland. Picture: EPA-EFE/DUMITRU DORU Sasolburg Stadium parkrun participants take part in a 5km run which takes place every Saturday at 8:00am at Sasolburg Stadium (DP de Villiers Stadium), 14 September 2024. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Models present creations during a catwalk presentation for the HARRI Spring/Summer 2025 collection at London Fashion Week in London on September 14, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) Smoke billows following an Israeli strike on the outskirts of the southern Lebanese village of Rachaya al-Fukhar on September 15, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. (Photo by Rabih DAHER / AFP) Competitors approach the finish of the Dun Laoghaire Harbours swimming race in Dun Laoghaire on the east coast of Ireland on September 15, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) A view of a harbour at the Vaal Dam, 14 September 2024. The water levels have dropped to 44.2%. Rand Water has implemented water restrictions in Gauteng to level 1 restrictions and a moratorium on irrigating public facilities in the province until March 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Supporters of Omar Abdullah, the leader of Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) party, attend a campaign rally being addressed by him ahead of the assembly elections, in Pulwama on September 15, 2024. (Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP) Supporters gesture in front of the Arc de Triomph at the end of the parade of French athletes who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris on September 14, 2024. (Photo by Ed JONES / POOL / AFP) A protester holds a placard as she takes part in a march on the second anniversary of a protest movement sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, arrested for allegedly violating the dress code for women at Place de la Bastille, in Paris on September 15, 2024. The women-led protests that broke out after Amini's death on September 16, 2022, challenged not only the rule of the obligatory headscarf that has been a key pillar of the regime but also the very existence of the clerical-based system, rattling Iran's leadership over autumn and winter 2022-2023. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) A view of damages caused by the overflowing of the Staric River following the heavy rain that hit the village of Lipova-lazne, Czech Republic, 15 September 2024. DFloods caused by heavy rains have been battering central and eastern Europe since 13 September, with at least four dead in Romania, four missing in the Czech Republic, and alarming water levels recorded in Poland. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK Participants run through The Rocks during the 2024 Sydney Marathon in Sydney, Australia, 15 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/STEVE MARKHAM