PICTURES: Inside Pollsmoor Prison
Photographer Brenton Geach goes into Pollsmoor Prison with his camera.
The Admission Center during an oversight visit to Pollsmoor Correctional Centre on September 11, 2024 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
This week the Select Committee on Security and Justice visited Pollsmoor Correctional Services Centre to oversee the work of the Department of Correctional Services, its programmes, staffing, provincial challenges, infrastructure, fraud, overcrowding and combatting contraband.
The committee went on a walkabout of the prison, visiting selected areas including the virtual court facility, kitchen, correctional centre clinic, workshop and prison cells.
During engagements the committee expressed concerns about prison cells that were flooded with water and unoccupied cells that could be used.
