Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

3 minute read

14 Sep 2024

10:30 am

PICTURES: Inside Pollsmoor Prison

Photographer Brenton Geach goes into Pollsmoor Prison with his camera.

Pollsmoor Prison

The Admission Center during an oversight visit to Pollsmoor Correctional Centre on September 11, 2024 in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

This week the Select Committee on Security and Justice visited Pollsmoor Correctional Services Centre to oversee the work of the Department of Correctional Services, its programmes, staffing, provincial challenges, infrastructure, fraud, overcrowding and combatting contraband.

The committee went on a walkabout of the prison, visiting selected areas including the virtual court facility, kitchen, correctional centre clinic, workshop and prison cells.

During engagements the committee expressed concerns about prison cells that were flooded with water and unoccupied cells that could be used.

Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Pollsmoor Prison
(Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

PICTURES: Inside the shut Joburg Library

Read more on these topics

gallery photography pictures prison

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime France shaken: Shocking Pelicot rape case sparks national outrage
Rugby ‘If Rassie is best guy for the job, let him coach Boks for next 20 years’
News ‘He worked with the hand he was dealt’: Trevor Manuel defends Gordhan’s legacy
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Your ID may be green but is it gold?
News South Africa sees decline in births for 2023, this was the surname that topped the list

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES