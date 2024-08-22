The Windybrow Arts Centre to host second annual Spelling Bee in Joburg

The centre says participants are selected based on grade,not age.

The Market Theatre’s Windybrow Arts Centre will host a second annual Spelling Bee in Joburg’s inner city. Picture: Supplied

After a successful inaugural Spelling Be competition last year, the Windybrow Arts Centre will again host the competition in the Johannesburg inner city.

“This year, we’ve introduced teacher and facilitator training workshops with Camp I Am, inspiring schools to host their own Spelling Bees. We also conducted a confidence-building workshop for finalists,” said Head of the Windybrow Arts Centre, Gerard Bester.

The Windybrow Arts Centre is the fourth of the Market Theatre Foundation’s Arts divisions, framing itself as a space for thought leadership, Literacy and Pan African Expression situated in New Doornfontein.

The centre is a hub for connection and curiosity, dedicated to nurturing the talents and inquisitiveness of young people.

Through arts and literacy, it inspires and empowers children and youth, driving positive social change in the community.

Last year’s Spelling saw grade 7 scholars participating and this year the competition is open to learners from grade 7 to 9. “Meaning the words will be drawn from the senior phase curriculum,” Bester told The Citizen.

He said last year’s winners walked away with gift vouchers. “They won vouchers to buy anything at Exclusive Books and gift hampers.”

Princess Chakanguka from New Model Private College won the 2023 Spelling Bee. Chakanguka turns 14 this weekend on the day of the Spelling Bee.

Igniting passion for spelling and reading

The Spelling Bee is a cornerstone of the Windybrow Arts Centre’s Literacy and Homework Support Programme, designed to equip local youth with essential reading and writing skills. It also serves as a platform to foster confidence and academic excellence among learners.

The Centre’s Head Bester said they don’t choose participants according to age. “We choose according to grades because we take most of the words from the Curriculum.”

“We invited the Schools around Windybrow or within the city so most of the learners stay in the inner city of Johannesburg,” said Bester.

Participants were mentored by Kai Crooks-Chissano, the executive director of Camp I Am.

“A Spelling Bee ignites a passion for spelling and reading. Participating boosts learners’ confidence and competitive spirit,” averred Crooks-Chissano.

Crooks-Chissano worked with the Department of Basic Education to launch the national Spelling Bee in 2015, and has supported district, provincial and national competitions.

She crafted this weekend’s word list based on the Department of Basic Education’s Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS).

There are four rounds of the competition. “First round and second round we don’t eliminate. They’re just warm-up rounds to get the participants seated and settled then from round three we start eliminating till we get top three,” said Bester.

“Then the top three goes to more rounds till we get first, second and third position.”

For another year, Nando’s will be supporting the Spelling Bee. “Nando’s is thrilled to sponsor the Spelling Bee again,” said the eatery’s Branch Manager of Benmore Gardens, Collen Nxumalo.

“It’s a fantastic way to bring kids together, have fun, and build confidence. We hope this competition continues to grow.”

