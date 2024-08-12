Poor literacy contributes to SA’s youth unemployment, says expert

Both parents and teachers should prioritise instilling a love for books and reading in children from an early age.

South Africans continue to search for possible reasons and solutions for the high rate of unemployment in the country.

As joblessness continues to grow, suggestions from various experts have been made, with pressure being put on government to find and implement necessary solutions.

Nazeer Hoosen, CEO at The Federated Employers Mutual Assurance says one of the reasons for the high rate of unemployment is poor literacy.

Hoosen says it is worrying how the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study report revealed that 81% of grade 4 learners in South Africa cannot read for meaning.

He is of the view that the poor literacy level in South Africa is a barrier for the youth when it comes to future career prospects.

The negative effects of poor literacy

Hoosen says there are different ways in which poor literacy hinders the youth from getting mid-level and higher positions. Due to the creation of Artificial intelligence (AI), there is going to be a reduction in entry-level positions.

“A 2023 report by edX, an online education platform said entry-level workers are at the greatest risk of being replaced by AI,” he adds. The report estimates that 56% of the entry-level positions will be taken over by AI over the next five years. Jobs that will be available will require a higher education qualification or specified skills.

“When it comes to working with AI, there needs to be an understanding of subject matters and outcomes – for example, knowing how to craft an AI prompt to produce specific results.”

edX is a United States-based company and the report was conducted with the purpose of helping business leaders understand how AI will impact the workplace. “edX partnered with Workplace Intelligence to survey 800 C-Suite executives, including over 500 CEOs and 800 knowledge workers.”

Skills development

Poor literacy is also explained to hinder effective skills development. He says the ability to develop new skills is important in today’s continuously changing world. Being able to develop new skills with ease will help the youth to navigate both work and personal life.

“With companies de-centralising operations to embrace remote work structures, written communication will replace verbal discussions to a larger extent,” adds Hoosen. Many employees in future will need to have the ability to provide clear communication, as they will be expected to communicate effectively and professionally in written format.

Analytic thinking is viewed to be the most wanted skill in a workplace, followed by creative thinking. This is according to the World Economic Forum 2023 Future of Jobs report lists.

“Even those inherently possessing such proficiencies require strong reading and writing skills to express their ideas and communicate efficiently with stakeholders,” he says.

Efforts that can prepare young people

Hoosen believes both parents and teachers should prioritise instilling a love for books and reading in children from an early age. Programs which focus on early childhood literacy are important to building a foundation for professionals and social development.

The government needs to escalate in providing access to basic education, as well as improving the quality of education across all age groups. But there is also a need to invest in developing teachers individually, and in the profession, by looking at salary structures that will attract skilled educators.

“Partnerships and collaborations are also critical to solving the literacy and education crisis facing the country. Private sector collaborative initiatives and projects have the potential to make a tangible impact when it comes to education transformation.”