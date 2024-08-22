Identity theft in SA: Here’s what the youth thinks

Locals express their concerns about the risks of identity theft in the country and measures they take to protect their identities.

Identity theft is on the rise in South Africa. According to the latest crime statistics by the South African Police Services(SAPS), fraud cases increased from 2 8545 in 2022 to 33 475 cases by December 2023 -marking a 17.3 % increase.

SAPS noted the spike in the 2022/2023 third-quarter crime statistics in February this year.

The 2024 Digital Identity Fraud in Africa Report said fraud in South Africa has a mammoth impact on the region representing almost 85% of the total fraud. South Africa’s developed digital ecosystem poses multiple opportunities for fraudsters to exploit.

According to a statement, government said it is taking action against fraud involving identity books and cards as identity theft cases continue to increase in the country.

On Tuesday, The Citizen asked locals about the risks of identity theft in the country and the measures they take to protect their identities.

ID cards vs old green books

Simphiwe Ntuli, a Wits student said innovation could be the answer to the identity theft crisis in South Africa.

“They’ve done something innovative which is to introduce the smart ID cards, but we’re still using the old green books and it’s quite a disadvantage because all you need is for someone to take out your picture,” said Ntuli.

Ntuli further stated that the government should be doing more using innovations as we are in the fourth industrial revolution.

Adetshina investigation

The issue of identity fraud has come to the fore following the investigation into the citizenship of former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina.

“This is not the first time somebody has ever complained about their identity being stolen especially on social media,” said a Nokwazi Yenana speaking to The Citizen.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) instituted legal action to interdict Adetshina from participating in the Miss South Africa pageant.

The party dropped the case after she withdrew from the competition following allegations of identity theft from the Department of Home Affairs

According to the Department of Home Affairs, prima facie reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in Home Affairs records as Chidimma Adetshina’s mother

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber dismissed claims that the investigation into the alleged identity theft by Adetshina’s mother has been dropped.

