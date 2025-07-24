WATCH: Sangoma Pretorius explains the fear of Tokoloshe

Sangoma Fezile Pretorius explained that the Tokoloshe has different forms.

It was not uncommon to see beds propped up on bricks in many South African bedrooms. It’s a measure to keep the Tokoloshe in check, because they cannot climb elevated surfaces. The small, hairy and somewhat hunchback-like creature, as passed on by generations of folklore, is said to be both mischievous and malicious. The creature is purportedly sent to you by someone who wants to create fear in your household or do actual harm.

Heavenly Healing’s resident healer Sangoma Fezile Pretorius explained that the Tokoloshe, sometimes called Tokoloshi, has different forms in traditional understanding.

Three kinds of Tokoloshe

“There are three grades of Tokoloshe,” he said. “The most common one people know is like a little hairy man. Often, it’s not mystical at all. It can be trained animals, even baboons, used by certain people to carry out menial tasks. It’s more psychological warfare. When you see something that fits the idea of a Tokoloshe, fear grips you, and that fear becomes its own weapon.”

Watch: Sangoma Fezile Pretorius talk about Tokoloshe

The second form is more spiritual. “This is negative energy sent by someone who knows how to channel it. It’s speculative – some believe it, others don’t, but it’s said that if you allow it into your mind, it can attach itself to you,” Pretorius said.

Then there is the darkest version, one that lives more in imagination than reality.

“There’s talk of a Tokoloshe farm somewhere in the country where deformed children are raised as assassins, trained with muti knowledge and all the terrifying things whispered about in secret. I haven’t seen it, but it’s something we’re told to be aware of.”

It is a less-than-feel-safe scenario in all three instances, and, said Pretorius, people should take a measured view of the legend. He asked the bones for a perspective.

“The bones say it’s true that these things bring darkness into people’s lives. Usually, jealousy or money is behind it because someone wants what you have. Once the illusion sets in, it breaks your courage and destroys you from within.”

There are ways to protect yourself. “Regular cleansing, medicine to guard your home, and tying protective cloths in your yard can help. But most importantly, it’s how we conduct ourselves in society. Keep yourself spiritually clean and the Tokoloshe won’t be seen,” he said.

