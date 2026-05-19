Two arrested in connection with murder of elderly women accused of witchcraft

The manhunt for the 75-year-old's attackers, who accused her of witchcraft, continues.

Two females, aged 26 and 28, were arrested by the South African Police Service (Saps) in connection with the violent murder of 75-year old Nokhansala Sidiki.

Their arrest on Monday follows a manhunt launched by Eastern Cape police after Sidiki’s attackers allegedly took her from her home in Zadungeni Village on Sunday morning.

She was then beaten with a plank and later drowned in a stream, where she was found. Her attackers, believed to be family members, also left her strangulation marks.

The motive for her murder is believed to be suspicions that she performed witchcraft.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that the suspects are currently in police custody.

However, the search continues for more suspects.

“More arrests are imminent,” said Gantana, “The investigation continues.”

Mob justice criticised

Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata, Provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, said this “savage act” calls for action to dismantle the mob justice mentality.

“This is a savage and deeply disturbing attack on a vulnerable elderly woman. Accusing someone of witchcraft and taking the law into your own hands is not only illegal but inhuman. We will leave no stone unturned until those responsible are arrested and face the full might of the law.

“I also call on community leaders to help us uproot this dangerous mob justice mentality. If you know something, speak out; silence makes you complicit,” remarked Ncata.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report anonymously via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated confidentially.