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UK’s Prince George starts at Eton College

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By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

9 September 2026

01:08 pm

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George is following in the footsteps of his father William and uncle Prince Harry.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) walk with their 13-year-old son, Britain's Prince George of Wales (C), as he arrives for his first day at Eton College, in Eton, west of London, on September 8, 2026. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP)

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales walk with their 13-year-old son, Prince George as he arrives for his first day at Eton College. Picture: AFP

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Britain’s Prince George started at the prestigious private school Eton College on Tuesday, arriving for his first day with parents Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Under a steady drizzle, the 13-year-old prince was welcomed to the world-famous school by its headmaster Simon Henderson, who told the future king: “Welcome, good luck, enjoy it.”

George, who is second in line to the throne after his father, will complete his secondary education at the school, which charges more than £63 000 (about R1.4 million) in annual fees.

According to UK media, the young prince will board at the elite institution, despite it being just a few kilometres away from the family home in Windsor, west of London.

George is following in the footsteps of his father and uncle Prince Harry, who both attended the exclusive school, situated in the county of Berkshire.

Eton has also famously educated 20 past prime ministers, including Boris Johnson and David Cameron, as well as a roll call of other well-known people, from actor Tom Hiddleston to James Bond creator Ian Fleming.

Long a byword for elitism and the class divide in Britain, Eton was founded by King Henry VI in 1440.

It educates boys aged 13 to 18, and has preserved many of its traditions, including a distinct uniform comprising a black tailcoat, black waistcoat, white shirt and bow tie, and striped trousers.

The school welcomes nearly 1 350 pupils each year, according to its website.

Tuesday was also the fourth anniversary of the accession to the throne of George’s grandfather, King Charles III, which was marked with a gun salute in central London.

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