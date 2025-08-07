'It’s about dignity. Humour doesn’t give you a free pass to degrade a community.'

The Open Chats Podcast team is under fire for controversial remarks about coloured people.

This has prompted a legal case from the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and a national conversation about race, humour and accountability.

The show is hosted on Mzansi Wethu on Dstv.

Liam Jacobs, a new member of the PA, has opened a crimen injuria case at a police station in Pretoria against the hosts of the Open Chats Podcast. This follows a recent episode that sparked outrage for remarks seen as racist and offensive toward the coloured community.

Jacobs, who recorded the moment live and shared it online, expressed that the comments were “deeply insulting.” He said they represented a larger pattern of disrespect and stereotyping aimed at coloured South Africans.

“This isn’t about being sensitive,” said Jacobs at the station. “It’s about dignity. Humour doesn’t give you a free pass to degrade a community.”

His move comes as the PA prepares for a public demonstration at the podcast’s recording location.

Gayton McKenzie vows to march

PA leader Gayton McKenzie also weighed in, releasing a video where he slammed the podcasters’ remarks. He announced that the party would be organising a march to the offices where the podcast was recorded.

“We will not allow our people to be the punchline of tasteless jokes. We’re marching not just for coloured people but for all who are tired of being mocked and disrespected,” McKenzie said.

He further revealed that legal and political steps are being considered. The party demands consequences for what they describe as “verbal abuse hiding behind entertainment”.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s racism’ – Gayton McKenzie plans legal action against Open Chats podcast

Podcast team responds: ‘It was just a joke’

In response to the backlash, the Open Podcast team posted a video to Threads. They defended the comments and claimed that the entire discussion was meant as a joke.

One of the hosts stated: “I said coloured people chow each other. You can tell that I’m joking.”

Another added: “You guys say out-of-pocket things all the time. It was also a joke.”

A third voice chimed in: “Guys, I’m sorry. After watching Kings of Joburg, I’m scared of coloureds.”

Their attempt to brush off the comments as satire failed to land with many online. Especially as they doubled down by accusing the public of being “too sensitive”.

Insensitive jokes go viral: ‘Take the colouredness outside’

One of the most criticised comments during the episode involved a discussion about dating coloured women.

A host remarked: “When I deal with coloured girls, she must take the colouredness and leave it outside.”

Pressed for clarity, he added: “They’re too much. Everything is war and hardcore, even in sports.”

These remarks quickly made the rounds on social media. Thousands condemned the tone, stereotyping, and normalisation of casual racism under the guise of podcast banter.

National backlash and legal ramifications

While some of the podcast’s fans attempted to defend the hosts’ right to joke freely, the broader consensus online has been that the team crossed a line.

Prominent cultural figures and everyday South Africans alike have expressed that humour does not excuse the harm.

Legal experts suggest that if the crimen injuria case proceeds, it could set a precedent. This could influence how digital media creators are held accountable for inflammatory speech.

What’s next?

McKenzie has promised on his social media channels to share the PA’s next course of action in the coming days. This includes possible civil proceedings.

The podcast platform has yet to respond to the criminal charges.