Liam Jacobs ditches DA for Patriotic Alliance

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

14 June 2025

Democratic Alliance MP Liam Jacobs has left the party to join the Patriotic Alliance (PA), just a few days after his confrontation with PA leader Gayton MacKenzie in parliament.

DA national spokespersons Willie Aucamp and Karabo Khakhau confirmed the move, but said Jacobs had not tendered his resignation letter.

“The Democratic Alliance has learned of the fact that Mr Liam Jacobs has joined the Patriotic Alliance,” said the party.

“We have not received any formal resignation letter yet. But in terms of the constitution of the DA, it is an automatic cessation of your DA membership should you join a different party. The DA wishes Liam Jacobs all the best with his future endeavours.”

