Why handwriting is a skill we can’t afford to Lose

A study from 2021 found that children who rely on handwriting are better at recalling information than those who stick to typing

With more technology integration in schools, is handwriting really necessary in this age of digitisation?

According to research, handwriting should remain a key component in fostering cognitive development and improving literacy outcomes, especially given literacy concerns in South Africa, where too many children struggle to read for meaning.

The brain

Lillian Henderson, marketing director for Southern and East Africa at BIC, well-known for its stationary brand, said the brain is like a supercomputer.

“Every time you write by hand, you’re firing up all its circuits. A recent developmental neuroscience study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology showed that when children write by hand, they engage multiple areas of their brain.

“This is especially important for children who are just learning to recognise letters and their shapes,” said Henderson.

ALSO READ: It is written: why France holds to analysing handwriting

Academic success

According to a 2021 study by the Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), many Grade 4 students in South Africa struggle to read for meaning. Henderson believes handwriting could be a game-changer in this situation.

“A study in the International Journal of Education and Literacy Studies found that there’s a strong link between handwriting and academic success. Writing by hand isn’t just about getting words on a page; it helps children develop crucial fine motor skills, improves their ability to focus, and even helps with self-control – all of which are key to better reading and writing.

“Children who learn to write by hand are also often better at recognising and remembering letters, which boosts their reading skills. Plus, writing by hand also helps with memory and spelling,” added Henderson.

Handwriting

The study found that children who rely on handwriting are better at recalling information than those who stick to typing. That’s because when you write by hand, you’re using more of your brain, which reinforces what you’re learning in a way that typing just can’t match.

Occupational therapists agree – that handwriting lights up different parts of the brain that are crucial for learning and memory.

So, while digital tools are great, there’s something truly special about the traditional method of writing by hand.

Handwriting isn’t just about putting words on paper; it’s about engaging your brain in a way that typing simply can’t.

For children, especially in places like South Africa where educational resources might be limited, handwriting could be the key to unlocking better literacy skills and a brighter future.

ALSO READ: Graphology remains a controversial topic, but still has its uses