By Oratile Mashilo

8 Oct 2024

City of Joburg offers 200 bursaries to SA youth for 2025

The City of Johannesburg said those not selected for the bursary should accept it, only shortlisted applicants will contacted.

City of Joburg bursary opportunities for 2025

Image for illustration. Picture: iStock

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) is offering 200 bursaries to qualifying South African youth interested in pursuing a full-time undergraduate programme in 2025.

Applications opened on 1 October and will close on 4 November 2024.

CoJ said interested applicants must be South African citizens and permanently reside in Johannesburg

Course fields accepted

According to the city, these are the fields applicable for the bursary:

  • Actuarial Science
  • Agricultural sciences
  • Build environment (Architecture, construction, inspectors
  • Commerce
  • Community services
  • Curatorial studies
  • Emergency management services
  • Engineering
  • Finance
  • Geo-information science
  • Information technology
  • International relations and protocol
  • Legal
  • Logistics
  • Marketing
  • Monitoring and evaluation
  • Municipal governance
  • Nursing
  • Project management
  • Public relations and administration
  • Quantity Surveying

Criteria for selection

The city requires the following for selection:

  • The selection of successful candidates will be strictly based on academic merit.
  • Applicants are expected to study at an accredited South African tertiary institution.
  • Applicants should not be in receipt of any other grants/bursaries/any form of funding for study purposes.
  • The bursary is for qualifications of no less than one year.
  • The bursary is not applicable for postgraduate qualifications.

“The bursary is renewable annually, based on academic performance/results. It is the student’s responsibility to seek admission at a tertiary institution,” said the city.

Applicants must have the following certified documents with their applications:

  • Most recent academic record.
  • South African Identity Document.
  • Proof of residency in Johannesburg (statement of Water & Lights, Rates & Taxes).
  • Parents’ proof of income/death certificate(s) affidavit in cases where the student does not have one or both parents.

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

“Applicants are respectfully informed that, if no notification of appointment/response is received within six weeks of the closing date, they must accept that their application was unsuccessful,” it said.

The bursary covers tuition and registration fees, prescribed books and/or study material and is limited to the amount of R40 000 per academic year.

To apply, applicants must apply on the City of Johannesburg’s website.

