World Mental Health Day: The role of phones in supporting mental health

The use of mobile phones and social media is fast becoming a growing factor that can negatively affect one’s mental wellbeing.

As the world celebrates World Mental Health Day, the use of mobile phones and social media is fast becoming a growing factor that can negatively affect one's mental well-being.

World Mental Health Day is on 10 October 2024, and with October marking Mental Health, the role phones can play an important role in looking after and nurturing positive mental health.

As society embraced technology, phones emerged not only as communication tools but also as powerful allies in managing and enhancing mental health.

With the right applications and practices, Tecno and Itel say devices can provide tailored support, encouragement, and resources to foster a healthier, more balanced mindset.

Mobile Apps

App stores found on smartphones house a plethora of both free and paid-for applications geared towards various aspects of mental health.

From meditation and mindfulness to cognitive behavioural therapy, resources are available at our fingertips.

There are apps that guide users through meditation practices that can reduce anxiety and enhance emotional well-being.

Users can personalise their experience, tracking their progress and setting achievable goals to maintain motivation.

Connecting with a Community

Isolation can exacerbate mental health issues, amplifying feelings of loneliness and despair.

Phones provide a vital connection to others, with various support networks and online communities available through social media platforms and dedicated forums.

These digital spaces allow individuals to share experiences, seek advice, and find solidarity among peers facing similar struggles.

Additionally, many mental health organisations have integrated their networks into digital formats, offering webinars, support groups, and virtual events.

Access to Professional Help

For many, seeking professional help is a critical step toward managing mental health. Phones have revolutionised how individuals access therapy and counselling services, making it more convenient and private.

Teletherapy platforms connect individuals with licensed therapists via video, phone, or text, minimising barriers such as travel and scheduling conflicts.

Mindfulness and Self-Care Reminders

Incorporating mindfulness and self-care into everyday life is key to maintaining mental health. Phones can serve as personal assistants, reminding users to take breaks, meditate, or engage in positive affirmations throughout the day.

Whether it’s setting reminders for daily gratitude practice or scheduling time for physical activity, users can tailor their phones to support their mental health goals actively.

TikTok

Meanwhile, TikTok said it is taking a proactive approach to mental disorders this by fostering authentic conversations about mental health to providing In-App tools designed to protect and support users.

Earlier this month, TikTok announced an exciting partnership with the WHO to promote mental health education and fight misinformation.

Moreover, leading voices like South African mental health advocate Dr Siyamak Saleh are using TikTok to drive change across the continent.

TikTok shared nine In-App solutions designed to help you stay safe on the platform

These include “you are not alone”, age limits and restrictions, screen time breaks and sleep reminders among others.

TikTok said by encouraging users to adopt healthier habits and offering resources that promote well-being, it is helping to create a safer digital space where mental health is prioritised.

As we mark Mental Health Awareness Day, TikTok encourages everyone to use its tools to manage screen time, reflect on well-being, and support others in their mental health journey,” TikTok said.

Mental wellbeing

Jessica Tandy, Director from consulting firm Bizmod said World Mental Health Day brings the critical issue of mental well-being to the forefront, with this year’s theme being It is time to prioritise mental health in the workplace.

“Organisations can no longer afford to overlook the mental health of their employees, as a supportive work environment leads to higher productivity, lower absenteeism, and better overall morale.”

“Encouraging employees to speak openly about mental health is crucial. Creating a stigma-free environment where discussions about stress, anxiety, or burnout are welcomed without judgment helps build trust. Regular check-ins and workshops go a long way in creating an inclusive workplace culture, said Tandy.

Tandy said employees who maintain a healthy work-life balance tend to have better mental health outcomes.

Digital wellbeing

Digital wellbeing is becoming such a hot topic, with a drive to using personal technology in a mindful way that promotes mental, emotional, and physical health.

It’s all about using technology in a way that enriches, rather than detracts from, quality of life.

Jace Chen, Realme Country Manager South Africa said with the right focus and strategies in place, it’s entirely possible to achieve a harmonious balance that allows for both the enjoyment of digital innovations and the nurturing of personal wellbeing.

