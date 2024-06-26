Wild Thang wins World’s Ugliest Dog contest

The World’s Ugliest Dog celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique

With a name like Wild Thang, it’s not difficult to see why an eight-year-old Pekingese was crowned the ugliest dog in a contest.

Wild Thang competed against other facially challenged pups in the Wold’s Ugliest Dog contest and won for the first time after competing in the contest for the fifth time. Wild Thang walked away with $5,000.

The World’s Ugliest Dog, which has been around for nearly 50 years now, celebrates the imperfections that make all dogs special and unique.

“The annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest is not about making fun of ‘ugly’ dogs, but having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs are really beautiful,” it reads on the competition’s website.

This unique contest recently took place in the United States and saw eight dogs vie for the title at the 2024 Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California. Most of the creatures came from dog shelters before being adopted.

Wild Thang diagnosed with canine distemper

Wild Thang was diagnosed with canine distemper as a 10-week-old puppy, preventing the growth of his teeth and causing muscular disorder in one of his right legs.

His teeth did not grow in, causing his tongue to stay out.

He was born and raised in Los Angeles and recently retired to North Bend, Oregon.

Despite his looks, Wild Thang has received much love from his social media followers. he has an Instagram page.

World’s Ugliest Dog competition

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest begins with pre-contest entertainment and information on pet care and adoption.

Each pup and handler basks in the limelight as they show off their unique beauty to the judges and onlookers.

While entertaining, the contest speaks to the importance of advocating for the adoration of all animals and the benefits of adopting.

Many of the contestant dogs have been rescued from shelters and puppy mills, to find loving homes in the hands of those willing to adopt.

Before arriving for the contest, all the dogs must provide a veterinarian’s paperwork asserting that they are healthy.

The World’s Ugliest Dog contest follows up with a vet check on-site just before the contest. Animal rescue and adoption groups are also on-site with information showcasing adoptable pets.

