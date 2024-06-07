Man caught on video hitting dog arrested

Waffles, the dog that was beaten for trashing a rubbish bag.

An animal abuser caught on video hitting a dog was arrested in Green Point, Cape Town on Tuesday. The man faces charges of animal cruelty.

According to the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), an investigation was launched after the organisation received the video.

“He was taken into custody by the Cape Town Central South African Police Services (Saps) where he awaits his first court appearance,” SPCA said in a statement.

Dog rescued from abusive owner

The victim, a Boston Terrier named Waffles was rescued by the SPCA following the man’s arrest.

Waffles is currently undergoing veterinary evaluation.

According to the video’s contents, the dog appears to receiving punishment for scouring and tearing a garbage bag and spilling its contents.

The traumatic video depicting animal abuse was sent to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. In the footage, the man can be seen hitting Waffles using a wooden bristled brush.

The over-a-minute-long footage shows the dog lying on a concrete floor, seemingly trying to ignore the man who hits it with the brush.

After hitting the dog once and failing to get a response, the man is seen removing the dog’s jersey. He looks around and continues to harass the dog by lifting it by the scruff of his neck.

furthermore, he throws the dog on the ground then proceeds to continuously hit it with two items, a bristled brush, alternating between the sides of the brush.

The man hits the timid dog approximately 33 times before he finally wriggles from his grasp and runs for the refuge of his kennel.

SPCA condemns dog owner’s actions

Cape of Good Hope SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse, who reviewed the footage, said the perpetrator treated the dog inhumanely. He further described the video as “harrowing and deeply unsettling”.

“The man’s actions were not only inhumane but also a clear violation of the Animals Protection Act No. 71 of 1962. We are extremely thankful to the person who provided us with the evidence that enabled us to act swiftly and decisively today,” said Pieterse.

Moreover, the organisation’s spokesperson, Belinda Abraham, lauded the public for its continuous watchfulness and consistency in reporting animal abuse.

“Community vigilance is one of our greatest assets in the fight against animal cruelty. We sincerely appreciate those who are brave enough to speak out for those who cannot speak for themselves,” she said.