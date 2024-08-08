Crocodile expert sentenced to over 10 years for horrific crimes against dogs

Originally from the United Kingdom, Britton had been a respected crocodile expert in Australia, collaborating with the BBC and National Geographic on various projects. Picture: X/Protect all Wildlife

WARNING: This story contains details readers might find distressing.

A once-renowned crocodile expert was sentenced to over 10 years in prison in Australia on Thursday for the sexual abuse and killing of dozens of dogs, as well as other related crimes.

Adam Britton, 53, pleaded guilty to 63 charges, including bestiality, animal cruelty, and possession of child abuse material.

Northern Territory Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Grant described Britton’s actions during sentencing as “unspeakable” and “grotesque.”

Much of the detail of Britton’s crimes is too graphic to publish. Justice Grant warned the courtroom they could cause “nervous shock.”

As the facts of the case were read aloud, some members of the public rushed outside. Others in the gallery wept and muttered insults at Britton. At times, he hung his head and reached for tissues.

Justice Grant described the offences as “devious” and said that the “unalloyed pleasure” Britton derived from torturing the animals was “sickeningly evident.” He further stated that Britton’s “depravity falls entirely outside any ordinary human conception”.

Lawyer blames disorder for crimes

Britton’s lawyer contended that his criminal behaviour stemmed from a rare disorder that led to intense and unusual sexual interests. During Thursday’s court session, a letter from Britton was read aloud, in which he expressed remorse for his “demeaning crimes.”

“I deeply regret the pain and trauma I caused to innocent animals and, in turn, to my family, friends, and the community,” the letter stated.

He further emphasised that his family was neither aware of nor involved in his actions. “I will pursue long-term treatment and… strive to find a path toward redemption,” reported the BBC.

Australia’s national broadcaster, ABC, reported that Britton acquired 42 dogs online between 2020 and 2022, promising their owners a “good home.”

Instead, Britton filmed himself torturing and killing the dogs in a shipping container on his Darwin property. The footage was shared under a pseudonym via Telegram.

Britton caught with his pants down

He was finally caught after uploading a clip where he tortured at least eight dogs. Most of them were puppies. The clip was used to anonymously tip off the police.

Britton typically took great care to conceal his identity and location in his videos. However, in this particular clip, a bright orange City of Darwin dog leash was visible in the background.

Just weeks later, in April 2022, police raided his property and arrested Britton, who has remained in custody since then.

Animal abuse spans over a decade

Originally from the UK, Britton had been a respected crocodile expert in Australia. He often collaborated with the BBC and National Geographic on various projects.

For at least a decade, Britton had exploited his own pets and manipulated other dog owners into giving him theirs.

He will be eligible for parole in April 2028 and has been permanently banned from owning mammals.

Additional source: AFP