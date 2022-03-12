Powerball Jackpot: Someone in South Africa is R55 million richer today

Cheryl Kahla

One lucky Lotto player went from ordinary citizen to multi-millionaire in the span of a few hours. If you had a stake in the Powerball Jackpot on Friday, check your ticket!

As per the SA lottery operator, “becoming a millionaire overnight is an overwhelming experience”. So, if you are the newest winner, keep reading.

PowerBall Plus Jackpot, 11 March

From five numbers to a millionaire

One player matched the five winning numbers and the Powerball on Friday evening for the R55 million Jackpot, while another player matched only five numbers and won R545 553,80.

The winning numbers are 5, 11, 24, 37, 47 with 2 as the Powerball. The next regular Powerball Jackpot will begin at R5 million on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.

The Powerball Plus jackpot – a guaranteed R65 million prize pool – went unclaimed and rolls over to R68 million.

So, you’ve won. Now what?

If you’ve won more than R50,000, you will need to contact the nearest Ithuba regional office. The Ithuba offices open at 8am and close again 4pm, from Monday to Friday.

Ithuba’s Winner Services team will validate the ticket and provide trauma counselling for the winners as well.

The lottery operator explains that “becoming a millionaire overnight is an overwhelming experience”.

“Trauma counselling will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning”.

Winnings under R2,000 can be claimed from participating lottery retailers such as Shoprite Checkers, while winnings between R2,001 and R49,999 can be claimed from the South African Post Office.

How to be the next Powerball jackpot winner

Lottery outlets close at 8.30 pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9 pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

PowerBall entries cost R5 per board including value-added tax (VAT). PowerBall Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (terms and conditions apply).