SA warned to brace for massive petrol and diesel price hike: Here’s how much you’re likely to pay

Combined with an 8.76% Eskom tariff hike on the same day, these changes are expected to hit South Africans hard.

South African motorists have been warned to brace for a massive fuel price hike in April, driven by a “perfect storm” of global conflict and local tax adjustments, which is likely to break their budgets.

According to the Central Energy Fund’s (CEF) mid-March data, petrol and diesel prices are showing massive under-recoveries due to the United States and Israel’s ongoing war in Iran.

CEF forecast

The data from the CEF show that 93‑octane petrol has an under-recovery of 387, while 95-octane petrol has an under-recovery of 427.

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Motorists using diesel-powered vehicles face an even steeper hike.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) has an under-recovery of 715, while diesel with (0.005% sulphur) is at 704.

Possible hike

If these forecasts remain unchanged, motorists will have to bear the pain of massive hikes on 1 April 2026.

Petrol 93: Increase of R3.87 cents per litre

Petrol 95: Increase of R4.27 cents per litre

Diesel 0.05%: Increase of R7.04 cents per litre

Diesel 0.005%: Increase of R7.15 cents per litre

Illuminating paraffin: Increase of R8.19 cents per litre

How much will fuel cost you?

When the fuel price adjustment kicks in at the current forecast, a litre of 93 unleaded petrol will cost R24.06, while 95 unleaded will be R24.57.

The wholesale price of 0.05% (500 PPM) diesel will increase to R25.57 per litre, and 0.005% (50 PPM) will cost R25.75 per litre.

The CEF does not provide any indicators for LP Gas. The price is expected to be available when the Department of Minerals and Resources releases the details in April 2026.

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Record-breaking price spike

These record-breaking projections are fuelled by rising Brent Crude Oil prices following hostilities in the Middle East, a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and a weakening rand.

Additionally, motorists will face a 21-cent increase in fuel taxes (GFL, RAF, and Carbon levies), which traditionally takes effect in April.

Combined with an 8.76% Eskom tariff hike on the same day, these changes are expected to significantly drive up transport costs and food inflation across the country.

Cost of living

Meanwhile, Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe, speaking at the Southern Africa Oil and Gas Conference in Cape Town on Monday, said rising oil and gas prices affect the cost of living and create energy inequality.

Matashe said that since the onset of the conflict in the Middle East, fuel supply chains have experienced disruptions, while the under-recovery on fuel prices has continued to fluctuate.

“While questions remain about potential fuel supply disruptions, the reality is that substantial fuel price increases are increasingly unavoidable. Countries that rely heavily on imports of refined petroleum products remain particularly vulnerable to global market shocks.

“To maintain product availability in our country, as communicated last week, the Department remains in constant engagement with industry players to explore all possible supply sources. These engagements are aimed at ensuring uninterrupted fuel availability in the domestic market, without immediately utilising the country’s strategic reserves,” Mantashe said.

Supply disruptions

Mantashe said the supply disruptions caused by the war in the Middle East required rigorous exploration and responsible exploitation of South Africa’s own petroleum resources, but these efforts have consistently been blocked by environmental groups.

“As you are aware, one of the biggest challenges facing the development of our petroleum sector remains the persistent opposition from environmental lobby groups who continue to block every oil and gas development initiative in our country.”

Mantashe emphasised that during the Africa Gas Forum, the sustainable long-term solution to the country’s challenges lay in domestic production, which could only be achieved through the “rigorous exploration and responsible exploitation of our own petroleum resources.”

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