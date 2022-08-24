Become a millionaire before payday; try your luck in tonight’s lotto jackpot

Citizen Reporter

Wednesday’s estimated Lotto jackpot stands at a whopping R72 million. Phanda Pusha Play your way to being the next multi-millionaire just like the recent Lotto Plus 2 winner who walked away with a cool R3 258 829.90.

You can buy tickets at your nearest participating retailer or the website using your computer. If a desktop PC is not your thing, give the mobile site a try via the National Lottery Mobile App.

But these days can also buy a ticket while paying your bills on your banking app.

Lotto partners include FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Capitec.

And, if those don’t work for you, lotto tickets are now available at your fingertips. Simply dial 1207529# for USSD.

Don’t miss out on TODAY’s HUGE #LOTTO jackpot estimated at R72 MILLION ???? ???? #PhandaPushaPLAY NOW in store, on https://t.co/yxjAxxBVor, by phone on our Mobile App, cell phone banking or simply dial *120*7529# pic.twitter.com/ISH3Y69J3v— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 24, 2022

Wednesday’s (24 August 2022) draw takes place at 8.57pm. You can get the results shortly after they are drawn on The Citizen website.

But if you forget to check your ticket, don’t worry Ithuba Holdings has your back. It will launch a nationwide search for the winner.

“We congratulate our latest Lotto Plus 2 jackpot winner, and we look forward to seeing who our next multi-millionaire will be from this big Lotto jackpot,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Winners who win R50 000 and above receive free trauma counselling from professional psychologists, and financial advice from accredited financial advisors absolutely free, while winnings are paid directly into the winner’s accounts tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older and remember to play responsibly. Ithuba is the proud operator of the National Lottery.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney