Absa app player bags R63 million Powerball jackpot

One lucky Powerball player who bought tickets via the Absa banking app walked away with the life-changing R63 million jackpot from the 30 August 2022 draw.

Congratulations to the latest ABSA Banking App player. You are the new #PowerBall jackpot winner of R63,184,853.10 from the 30/08/22 draw. pic.twitter.com/zfK1ESIW97— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 1, 2022

Your Powerball/lotto millions will find you

When players play via a banking app, any winnings up to R50 000 will be deposited directly into the player’s bank account.

Some banks can even pay up to R249 000.

Players will be contacted by their bank to notify them of their winnings over R249 000.

If the winnings are over R250 000, players are then encouraged to proceed to their nearest Ithuba regional office to process their claim with proof of identification and banking details.

“The winner will receive their winnings tax-free between 48 to 72 hours. All winners of over R50 000 are offered free financial assistance and trauma counselling said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Another R86 million jackpot on Saturday

The good news is, that there is still an opportunity to bag an even bigger Lotto jackpot tonight.

There’s an estimated R86 million waiting to be won.

“We are excited to see the Lotto jackpot grow at such a significant rate as the roll-over increases

the prize value.”

While the PowerBall jackpot was won, there is still an opportunity to win a total estimated R26 million PowerBall & PowerBall PLUS jackpots.

PowerBall PLUS has rolled over to an estimated R20 million and PowerBall at an estimated R6 million for this Friday’s jackpots.

Players can buy their tickets at their nearest participating retailer or by visiting the website via desktop or mobile site.

There’s also a National Lottery mobile app, or participating banks, namely FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank and Capitec; otherwise, simply dial 1207529# for USSD.

Players must be 18 years and older.

