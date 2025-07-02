Have you checked your PowerBall ticket? We have a new millionaire

There is a new millionaire in town.

Tuesday night’s PowerBall draw made one lucky player an instant millionaire. This player has won a sum of R1 775 095 after successfully matching five correct numbers plus the PowerBall for the PowerBall draw.

The National Lottery operator will release more information on this life-changing win when the winner comes forward.

If you placed a bet for the PowerBall draw from last night, be sure to check your ticket because you might be the winner.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall: 08, 09, 26, 30, 31. PowerBall: 08

PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 05, 20, 41. PowerBall: 09

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks with a reference number and further instructions on the documents they should bring when visiting Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, they get their money directly deposited into their bank account if they had used a banking app to play.

For the winners who win more than R250 000, they get referred to the lottery operator, Ithuba, for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is given to all winners who win above R50 000, tax-free.

Players must be at least 18 years old to participate.

How to play PowerBall?

To play Powerball, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20, prior to the draw.

The system also provides a quick pick selection method where it randomly chooses all the numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are also available on selected banking apps. Terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be purchased on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the daily lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be purchased every day until 8.30pm.