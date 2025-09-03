‘A life-changing moment’: Lotto winner claims R41 million, plans to ‘give back’

From winning R303 to millions, the Lotto winner is making life-changing plans.

Ithuba has announced that the winner of draw 2 571 has claimed his R41 million Lotto jackpot.

The player won R41,541,454.50 after manually selecting his numbers on the Capitec app and successfully matching six correct numbers for the draws.

The draw took place a week ago, on Wednesday, 27 August.

‘A life-changing moment’

The winner shared that he is a regular Lotto player, and he plays up to four times a week.

“I mix it up with different numbers, selecting them randomly,” he said. “My biggest win before this was R303 in other divisions, so this is a life-changing moment!”

The newly-made multimillionaire expressed that he has not yet told anyone about his win, and he already envisions a better future. He discovered his win when checking the results online, a moment he described as emotional.

“I cried tears of joy, I have always dreamed of winning!” he said.

“I’m planning to buy my dream house and car – things that would have taken me a lifetime to accomplish, I can finally afford them now, and that brings me such peace of mind,” he said.

‘I’ll definitely consider giving back’

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner, “We’re always thrilled to see dreams come true. We hope he enjoys the comfort of his new life and all the opportunities his multi-million status brings.”

Charity work might be in the cards for the Lotto winner. “After securing my future, I’ll definitely consider giving back,” said the winner.

ALSO READ: Daily Lotto results: Tuesday, 2 September 2025

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.