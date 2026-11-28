Tonight's jackpot is estimated R500 000! Here are the winning Daily Lotto results for Saturday, 28 November 2026, brought to you by The Citizen.

Get the Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Daily Lotto results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Here are the winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus results for Saturday, 28 November 2026:

The winning Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually, within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

Tonight’s jackpot for both draws is an estimated R500 000!

Daily Lotto: 6, 14, 17, 22, 23.

For more details and to verify the Daily Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.

How to play Daily Lotto in South Africa?

If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a betslip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers between 1 and 36 or ask for a Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play up to R150, but you may play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your betslip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you don’t sign your ticket and lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

If you are playing online:

Set up a lottery account here and make a deposit to pay for tickets.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36 or select ‘Quick Pick’ to generate a random set. Repeat this on as many boards as you want.

Decide whether to enter a single draw or multiple draws.

Confirm and pay for your entry.

What time does the Daily Lotto draw take place?

The Daily Lotto draws take place at 21:00 every evening, and you can buy tickets up to 20:30.

Is there a winner every day?

Yes. The jackpot prize money is guaranteed to be given away even if no one matches all five numbers. In that case, the jackpot is split among everyone who matches two or more numbers.

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play Daily Lotto section to learn more.