Eskom said it wasn't a fault on their lines.

Large numbers of passengers were stranded at OR Tambo International Airport’s domestic terminal on Friday morning after a power outage disrupted check-in, security screening, and boarding.

Power was restored several hours later.

Passengers left in the dark

The Citizen‘s lifestyle editor Thami Kwazi, who was waiting to catch a flight, said the terminal was dark and chaotic.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) staff were “literally invisible”, Kwazi said, and the airport and airline staff passengers could find did not know what was happening.

“Passengers formed their own queues because nobody was directing them. They were asking each other where to go and whether they were even in the right queue. When they asked staff for help, the only answer they got was “I don’t know”, Kwazi said.

People were listening for announcements, but none came.

Kwazi said passengers had no idea how long they would wait and worried they would miss their flights.

Kwazi recalled getting updates during disruptions at other international airports and said people at OR Tambo had been left to piece together what was happening themselves.

“ACSA is trash,” one passenger told Kwazi.

Watch the chaos

An airline operations update said ACSA security staff were searching all passengers by hand at the checkpoint. Staff were still processing travellers, but the airline said ACSA had given it no estimate of how long screening would take.

ACSA said a technical fault at Substation 9 caused the outage. It urged domestic passengers to arrive earlier than usual to allow extra time to check in and clear security.

“ACSA has activated contingency measures to minimise disruptions and maintain passenger processing,” the company said.

Power utility Eskom confirmed that it was not a fault on its electricity network to the City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, which is the licensed distributor that supplies electricity to OR Tambo International Airport.

“All supply points feeding the municipality remain stable and fully operational.”

An airline operations source told The Citizen the outage followed ACSA maintenance and that the airport operator had been unable to restore power after the work. The source said some boarding bridges could not be moved while aircraft were still parked at the gates.

ACSA apologised for the disruption and thanked passengers for their patience. It gave no estimate of when power would be restored and said it would issue an update once the supply was back on.

Crowds fill the domestic check-in hall at OR Tambo International Airport during the power outage on Friday. Picture: Thami Kwazi

Second outage in two months

A power outage also disrupted international arrivals at OR Tambo on 9 October. More than 1 000 passengers were reportedly held up as border officials processed arrivals by hand. ACSA said at the time that an outage in Kempton Park had affected the airport.

The airport also lost power in November last year, days before the G20 leaders’ summit.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said at the time that backup generators would kick in within seconds if the airport lost power again.