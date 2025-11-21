‘Just trying my luck’: Lonehill mother claims R6m PowerBall Plus jackpot

The winner added that she has never won such a significant amount and hopes to use part of her winnings to help others.

A Lonehill mother and sole breadwinner has stepped forward to claim the more than R6 million PowerBall Plus jackpot from Draw 1 668, held on 14 November 2025, operator Ithuba confirmed.

Shock at the petrol station

The winner, who bought her R15 Quick Pick ticket at a petrol station in Lonehill, told Ithuba she never imagined her life would change overnight.

“I was just trying my luck, but I never expected it to happen to me! I was shocked and overjoyed when I realised I had actually won!” she said.

She recalled finding out at the very same petrol station where she bought her ticket.

“I couldn’t contain my excitement; I had to share the news with my father right away.”

Plans for a new home

As a mother and the sole provider in her household, she said the windfall will immediately go toward securing her family’s future.

“I’m looking forward to giving them a better life, starting with a home of our own,” she said. “It’s a dream come true!”

The winner added that she has never won such a significant amount and hopes to use part of her winnings to help others.

“I am excited to use some of it to make someone else’s life better through charity work,” she said, adding: “I will definitely continue to Phanda, Pusha, Play!”

Ithuba congratulates winner

Ithuba CEO Charmain Mabuza congratulated the winner, describing the jackpot as a powerful example of how the National Lottery can change lives.

“A very warm congratulations to the winner; we’re so happy for her and her family, and we wish them all the best for their soon-to-be new home.

“This win is evidence that sometimes trying your luck with the National Lottery games can really be a life-changer!” Mabuza said.

She also encouraged other PowerBall Plus players to verify their tickets.

“In addition to the jackpot winner, there are several winners in the lower prize divisions of this draw. We encourage other participants to check their tickets too. While you may not be the jackpot winner, you could still be walking away with a significant prize.”

Ithuba said it has provided the winner with trauma counselling and professional financial advice to help her manage her sudden change in fortune responsibly.

Players must be 18 years or older. Play responsibly.

