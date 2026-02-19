Lotto: A gut‑feeling win from Valentine’s draw

A Valentine's gut feeling that made a player a multi‑millionaire

Ithuba has announced the winner of the R13 101 451 won from the Lotto Plus 1 draw on Valentine’s Day.

The winner from draw 2620 on Saturday, 14 February, has claimed his millions after buying a ticket at a retail outlet in Kempton Park. Using manual selection, the winner placed a R10 wager, which secured him millions.

An instinct that yielded millions

The newly-made multi-millionaire shared that he was on his way back home to Pretoria when something told him to just buy a ticket. Acting on that instinct, he stopped at a local outlet and purchased his ticket. He also used three of the regular numbers that he plays.

With a windfall of more than R13 million, he plans to invest a portion of the winnings, purchase a new car, and renovate both his own home and his father’s house. Most importantly, he looks forward to buying his father new suits, as his father enjoys dressing smartly. He shared with excitement that he can now spoil him with the suits he truly likes

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, congratulated the winner, saying: “Winning multi-millions on Valentine’s Day makes this story even more special; it is a beautiful reminder that life can change in an instant. We are inspired by this winner’s commitment to family, hard work, and empowerment. We wish him and his loved ones every success as they begin this exciting new chapter.”

What happens after winning?

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.