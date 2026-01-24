Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 24 January 2026

Are you a jackpot winner? Check your tickets! Here are the latest Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Saturday 24 January 2026.

The Lotto and Lotto Plus jackpots for Saturday, 24 January 2026, are an estimated R23 million

Lotto: R 14 million

Lotto Plus 1: R 7.5 million

Lotto Plus 2: R 500 000

Here are the winning Lotto results for Saturday, 24 January 2026, check your tickets.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Daily Lotto results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Lotto: 07, 23, 28, 37, 50, 58 Bonus: 19

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 10, 15, 35, 40, 49 Bonus: 01

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 21, 25, 27, 29, 36 Bonus: 50

For more details about the Lotto and to verify the Lotto and Lotto Plus results, visit the National Lottery website.

When do South African National Lottery ticket sales close?

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T&Cs apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.