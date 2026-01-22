Another Lotto player joins the millionaires’ club

Wednesday's winner joins the PowerBall player who won R178.9 million in Tuesday’s draw.

January is proving to be a good month for bettors, with Ithuba announcing winners almost every other week.

The latest winner is from Wednesday night’s draw. The player won R2 million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw after matching six numbers. The Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 were rolled over after no one matched all six numbers.

These were Wednesday’s winning numbers:

Lotto: 09, 18, 32, 35, 54, 56 Bonus: 02

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 12, 17, 22, 32, 42. Bonus: 19

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 13, 18, 21, 24, 25. Bonus: 09

Next Saturday’s estimated jackpot stands at R23 million.

Wednesday night’s winner joins the PowerBall player who won R178.9 million from Tuesday night’s draw.

An estimated R177 million was up for grabs in the PowerBall draw, and the lucky player has now joined the ranks of the country’s biggest lottery winners.

This was the second-highest-ever recorded jackpot in Ithuba’s history.

According to Ithuba, the lucky player spent only R15 on a ticket purchased via the FNB banking app. They selected the Quick Pick option.

On Friday, 16 January, another player won the PowerBall Plus jackpot of R33.7 million.

The ticket was purchased on the lottery website, and the player selected the Quick Pick option.

How to play PowerBall?

To play PowerBall, a player chooses five numbers between 1 and 50, followed by a PowerBall number between 1 and 20.

The system also offers a quick pick option, which randomly selects all numbers on your behalf.

PowerBall tickets are available on selected banking apps; terms and conditions apply.

Tickets are available for purchase until 8.30pm on draw days (Tuesday and Friday). Tickets can also be bought on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 6am to 11.30pm.

The national lottery also gives you a chance to win money every day from the Daily Lotto. The draw takes place every evening just after 9.30pm. Tickets for the Daily Lotto can be bought every day until 8.30pm.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How to play Daily Lotto in SA? If you are buying a ticket in-store:

Pick up a bet slip in any lottery store.

Choose five numbers from 1 to 36, or select Quick Pick.

Entries cost R3 each. You can play up to R150 and may play multiple boards.

Select how many consecutive draws you wish to enter, up to a maximum of 10. Leave blank for a single draw.

Take your bet slip to the teller to pay for your ticket.

Write your details on the back of your ticket in case you need to claim a prize. If you do not sign your ticket, and you lose it, anyone can use it to claim the prize.

What happens after winning?

Winners receive an SMS from their respective banks containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator Ithuba.

When a player wins less than R250 000, the funds are deposited directly into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 are referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is provided to all winners who exceed R50 000, which is tax-free.

Players must be 18 years or older to participate.