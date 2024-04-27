Lotto

Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Saturday, 27 April 2024

A total of R30 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results.

Get the Lotto and Lotto Plus results as soon as they are drawn on The Citizen, so you can rest easy and check your tickets with confidence.

Estimated Lotto and Lotto jackpots for Saturday, 27 April 2024:

Lotto: R10 million

Lotto Plus 1: R8 million

Lotto Plus 2: R12 million

Lotto results for Saturday, 27 April 2024:

Lotto: 10, 11, 17, 27, 33, 40. Bonus: 08.

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 07, 17, 33, 39, 44. Bonus: 40.

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 09, 15, 32, 33. Bonus: 01.

For more details and to verify the Lotto results, visit the National Lottery website.

While great care has been taken to ensure accuracy, The Citizen cannot take responsibility for any error in the Lotto or Lotto Plus results. We suggest verifying the numbers on the National Lottery website.

The winning Lotto numbers will appear below after the draw. Usually within 10 minutes of the draw. You might need to refresh the page to see the updated results.

When do South African national Lottery ticket sales close? 

Lottery outlets close at 8.30pm on the day of a draw, which happens at 9pm. The terms and conditions may differ from other service outlets. Visit www.nationallottery.co.za for more information.

You can find the historical winning numbers for PowerBall and Lotto draws here.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. You can also play PowerBall on selected banking apps (T’s & C’s apply).

Visit www.nationallottery.co.za and go to the How to Play section to find out more.

Read more on these topics

Lotto Plus Lotto Results

