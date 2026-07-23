Lotto: Check your tickets, R23 million has been won

Have you checked your ticket? Your millions could be waiting for you.

Two players secured millions in last night’s draw. The first winner got R20 082 438.90 from the Lotto draw, while the second winner bagged R3 853 858.00 from the Lotto 5 Max draw. Both winners are yet to claim their prizes.

Check your tickets now so you don’t keep your millions waiting. This could be your lucky Lotto moment.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

Lotto: 2, 4, 28, 32, 34, 35. Bonus ball: 23

Lotto Plus1: 11, 14, 19, 21, 33, 39. Bonus ball: 37

Lotto 5 Max: 5, 6, 15, 25, 35, 43. Bonus ball: 14

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

Winners who placed their bets at any retail store can claim their winnings immediately at their approved participating store. This applies to winners who have won up to R10 000.

Winnings of up to R249 999 can be claimed via the online channel. There are two online claim methods, both of which are processed within 72 working hours. Winners can either be paid via Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) from Sizekhaya iLottery Wallet. Alternatively, if you placed a bet through your banking app, the money can be auto-paid to your bank account through online banking channels.

Sizekhaya allows Lotto winners who placed bets online or in stores to also claim at the Sizekhaya offices, where their payment will be issued electronically and processed within 72 hours.

Terms and conditions apply; all players must be 18 years or older.