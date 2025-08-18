Lotto

Check your Lotto ticket! Someone won more than R10 million over the weekend

Picture of Molemo Tladi

By Molemo Tladi

Intern Journalist

3 minute read

18 August 2025

10:00 am

You could be keeping your millions waiting.

Lotto winner

Picture: iStock

One lucky player managed to secure millions from Saturday night’s Lotto draw.

They won R10,744,166.00 from the Lotto Plus2 draw.

The National Lottery is yet to release more information regarding this newly-made millionaire and their unclaimed prize.

Check your Lotto tickets to see if you are not keeping your millions waiting.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

  • Lotto: 02, 15, 17, 22, 23, 50. Bonus ball: 19
  • Lotto Plus 1: 14, 23, 24, 34, 38, 41. Bonus ball: 03
  • Lotto Plus 2: 13, 17, 21, 47, 48, 50. Bonus ball: 39

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a winner wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.

 How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto / Lotto Plus 1 / Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any of the boards.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play, and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.

How much does it cost to play Lotto?

Lotto entries cost R5 per board, including VAT. Lotto Plus costs an additional R2.50 per board. Players can also use their respective banking apps to place their bets. Terms and conditions apply.

Ticket sales close at 8:30pm on any given day. Terms and conditions apply; all players must be 18 years or older.

