‘I’m a simple man’: Father of five claims R19m Lotto jackpot, plans to buy his first car

The Rustenburg man who struck it lucky with the Lotto jackpot slept with 'one eye open', guarding his ticket under his mattress.

The Lotto jackpot winner of the 20 November 2024 draw has claimed his millions. Picture: iStock

Waking up an instant millionaire would drastically impact most people’s lives, but the father of five who scooped the 20 November Lotto jackpot worth a life-changing R19 million wants to stay true to his “humble lifestyle”.

He will however afford himself the luxury of splashing out on his very first set of wheels and a home for his elderly mother in a rural village, as well as invest in quality education for his children.

Lotto jackpot winner ‘will continue working’

“I haven’t thought about retiring yet. I’m a simple man, and I will continue working and maintaining my humble lifestyle,” he said.

“My children and I live in a two-bedroom house with an outside toilet.

“The younger ones sleep with me, while the older children sleep in the outside structure. I want to make home improvements and buy beds for my children.”

Lotto luck: ‘I play the same numbers all the time’

According to Ithuba, the winner purchased his winning ticket at a Rustenburg Spar, in the North West province.

He visited the Ithuba office six days after his win, accompanied by his son and brother, to collect his millions.

“I play the same numbers all the time, and this time, I noticed that my lucky numbers matched the winning numbers. I asked my son to go to the shop to get my ticket validated,” the winner told Ithuba.

According to him, he placed his ticket under his mattress for safekeeping.

