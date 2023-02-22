Lotto jackpot: Seven years unemployed, now R22 million richer

Cheryl Kahla

Picture this, you are scrolling through your banking app and worrying about how to keep your finances in check after years of unemployment when suddenly your life changes forever: you’ve won the lotto jackpot.

This is exactly what happened to a Capitec client who won R22 million after purchasing a ticket via the banking app for the 11th February draw.

Lotto jackpot winner

She first contacted her bank to confirm the winnings, then went to the Ithuba offices to have her winning ticket validated.

CONGRATULATIONS! The #LOTTO jackpot winner, who won OVER R22 MILLION from the 11/02/23 draw, has claimed her prize! Could you be next? Play #LOTTO, #LOTTOPLUS1, & #LOTTOPLUS2 today for R16 MILLION in total estimated jackpots. #PhandaPushaPlay pic.twitter.com/F0MBsbwf60 — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 22, 2023

Prior to winning the Lotto jackpot, this player had been battling unemployment for seven years.

During that time, she used her skills as a hairdresser while also selling beauty products to supplement her income.

Spending plans

With her newfound wealth, she plans to build a home for her mother, invest in her children’s education, and further her own education by studying electrical engineering.

Speaking to Ithuba, she said: “I play the national lottery games every week, and this is the first time I have won such a big amount, I am so happy and so relieved.”

She had always wanted financial freedom and her new-found riches will now enable her to do just that, plus so much more.

She explains: “In terms of giving back to my community, I would like to help and empower young underprivileged girls.”

Next Lotto and Powerball jackpot

There is still a chance for you to change your fate. The next lotto draw takes place tonight (Wednesday evening, 22 February) and R16 million is up for grabs:

R7 million jackpot in the main game

R2.5 million in Lotto Plus 1

R6.5 million in Lotto Plus 2

The next PowerBall draw is also coming up and it’s a big one. R40 million was up for grabs last night (R32 million in the main game and R8 million in the PowerBall Plus).

The biggest winning on Tuesday was one lucky player matching 5 numbers sans the bonus ball for a payout of R322 351. The main prize rolled over.

The next PowerBall draw takes place on Friday, 24 February.

Back in January, one player – a 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria – almost missed the R72 million Powerball Jackpot because she thought the call from FNB was a scam.

She said she wants the best for her family and wants a “fancy lifestyle” for herself – filled with a nice home and a car, and plenty of international trips.

