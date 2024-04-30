Community Chat: Do you lock your gas bottles away?

As SA battles crime and power outages, criminals have targeted gas bottles.

According to the North Coast Courier, criminals are becoming more brazen about stealing bottles of whatever size.



“Recent reports indicate a crime trend where opportunistic thieves are entering yards or jumping over fences to steal gas bottles, irrespective of the size,” Fidelity ADT Ballito branch manager, Craig Burden, told the publication.

