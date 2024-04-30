Local News

Home » News » South Africa » Local News

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

30 Apr 2024

12:46 pm

Community Chat: Do you lock your gas bottles away?

Have your say on today's big issue.

A burglar opens a window with a breaker.

Criminals are targetting gas bottles. Picture: iStock

As SA battles crime and power outages, criminals have targeted gas bottles.

According to the North Coast Courier, criminals are becoming more brazen about stealing bottles of whatever size.

“Recent reports indicate a crime trend where opportunistic thieves are entering yards or jumping over fences to steal gas bottles, irrespective of the size,” Fidelity ADT Ballito branch manager, Craig Burden, told the publication.

READ MORE ON THIS STORY, INCLUDING HOW TO PROTECT YOUR GAS BOTTLES, HERE.

Do you lock your gas bottles away? Share your thoughts on X and Facebook.

Read more on these topics

Crime Editor’s Choice gas Load Shedding security guard

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Virus alert: Covid-19 still doing the rounds, peak in RSV infections and flu facts
Local News Community Chat: Do you lock your gas bottles away?
Africa Botswana accident claims lives of seven South Africans
South Africa Nsfas losing over R21m a year to corruption
Cricket Proteas transformation: Walter admits system needs work, with one black African in World Cup squad

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES