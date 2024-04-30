Botswana accident claims seven South Africans

Seven South Africans died in a motor vehicle accident in Botswana on Sunday afternoon, local police have confirmed.

The South Africans were part of a group of 14 people who attended a church service in Kanye, located 80 km south-west of the capital, Gaborone, according to Botswana police spokesperson Dipheko Motube.

The group from South Africa was on their way back in a Toyota Hiace combi when the accident occurred involving a Range Rover with four Botswana nationals on board.

The seven South African citizens (five females and two males) aged between 37 and 72 were certified dead while the rest of the passengers were admitted to hospital with different injuries.

The passengers from the Range Rover, aged between nine and 39, were also admitted to hospital with serious injuries, while the drivers of both vehicles escaped with minor injuries.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

